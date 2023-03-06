East Texas, Daylight Savings Time Begins This Sunday

Get our free mobile app

That time of the year is here again and it seems like it's arrived awfully quickly, the return of Daylight Saving Time. Daylight Saving Time returns to our lives Sunday morning at 2 a.m. (March 12th). When it arrives it's going to be messing with our internal clocks for a couple of weeks and unfortunately, we'll all be losing an hour of sleep this coming weekend when we go to bed on Sunday.

While our sleep patterns may be affected, we'll be gaining more daylight in the evening. Yes, it will be an inconvenience and a pain to reset the clocks on the wall, the microwave, the coffee maker, and in your car. It's the twice-yearly ritual that we've been doing since it was mandated by the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

I thought Daylight Saving Time was abolished in the U.S.?

It was considered, but it didn't become law. While the Sunshine Protection Act passed the Senate, over in the House it remained in committee and expired with the previous congressional meeting. The bill would have done away with Daylight Saving Time for all of the U.S., however, this practice will remain for at least another year.

You should change or check these things after you spring those clocks forward:

smoke detector batteries - replace them with new ones

carbon monoxide monitor batteries - replace them with new ones

test home alarm systems with monitoring service

Not all states observe Daylight Saving Time

Hawaii and Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time along with most U.S. territories like Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Daylight Saving Time will be here until we have to change the clocks back on Sunday, November 5th.

