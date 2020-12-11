December 10, 2020 was a Good Day to be a Geek

Thursday, December 10, 2020 turned into a great day for geeks everywhere. We had a whole slew of new Star Wars Disney+ series announced. Marvel showed off some new trailers for their new Disney+ series. For the gamers, there was The Game Awards with some interesting new game announcements. Let's take a look, shall we.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Star Wars

There are several new series coming to Disney+. Obi One Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor as Obi One and Hayden Christensen back as Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader. I'm really looking forward to this one. Rosario Dawson will return as Ahsoka Tano for a stand alone series, Ahsoka. After her performance in The Mandalorian, I'm stoked.

Andor will be a prequel to the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story focusing on Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. Alan Tudyk will also return as the droid K-2SO. There will be a female centric series called The Acolyte. A Mandalorian spinoff called Rangers of the New Republic. Three new animated series; The Bad Batch, Visions, and A Droid Story starring R2-D2 and C-3PO. Finally, a series following Lando Calrissian called Lando. And finally, Rogue Squadron, a movie most likely about the adventures of a group of resistance fighters.

That's a lot, but, if you're a Star Wars fan, you're pretty happy with these announcements.

Marvel

The slate of Marvel series is looking pretty awesome. The series I'm looking forward to the most is WandaVision. This will follow Paul Bettany's Vision and Elisabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. The series looks super weird and out there and I'm all for it.

The Falcon and The Winter Solider, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, is going to be great. These two have such a great chemistry in the movies and it looks to carry over into the Disney+ series.

Tom Hiddleston will return as Loki in an adventure that shows where he ended up after the events in Avengers: Endgame. It looks great.

Finally, we got a look at an animated series that looks great called What If...?. This will follow the comic series where they take the heroes we know and love and flip their origin stories. For instance, what if Agent Carter received Captain America's super serum? What if T'Challa, Black Panther, was picked up by Yondu instead of Peter Quill? It should be really cool with some interesting stories.

Oh, and one other bit of Marvel news that makes me super happy. The Fantastic Four will officially be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I am excited to finally see Marvel's first family be done right and we get a proper Dr. Doom, my all time favorite Marvel villain.

The Game Awards

The Game Awards streamed live with a multitude of video game awards and some world premiere game trailers. The best announcements were a new Ghost and Goblins for Nintendo Switch:

Perfect Dark for XBox series X and S:

Final Fantasy VII's big bad, Sephiroth, joining the many fighters for Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:

One game I am really looking forward to is Scarlet Nexus for PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X and S coming out next Summer.

So yeah, no matter your form of geekdom, December 10, 2020, was an awesome day for me...the ultimate geek of the radio station.