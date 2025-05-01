By "he" I mean "me" and I can't believe I only just found this great new spot in Tyler, TX. You may have already eaten here, and if so, what the heck, man! Why didn't you tell me about it?

If you are looking for your next Thai food fix, we've got a hot new spot on South Broadway that hasn't even been officially open for a year yet. It's called Zaza Thai and it's my favorite new restaurant.

Zaza has Delicious Thai Food, Right Here in Tyler, TX.

Zaza Thai is an authentic Thai food restaurant that serves some of the best Thai and Vietnamese dishes. We also offer vegetarian options to our clients and ensure best practices when it comes to food quality and hygiene.

I don't have the most adventurous palate, just ask my wife, but there is something special about Thai food with its vibrant flavors and textures. When you find the right spot you find a delicious blend of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy elements.

Popular dishes include Pad Thai, a stir-fried noodle dish with a balance of tangy tamarind and crunchy peanuts. Or Tom Yum Goong, which is a spicy and sour shrimp soup brimming with aromatic herbs.

Thai curries are rich and creamy, infused with coconut milk, and bold spices, and when prepared correctly, they are beyond delicious. If you are fond of street food from flavorful satay skewers to crispy spring rolls, and an emphasis on fresh ingredients you should check it out.

Spice up your life with Thai food! "Did you know that Thailand is home to over 1,200 types of chili peppers? That’s a whole lot of heat! And the best part? Thai cuisine balances sweet, sour, salty, and spicy flavors like a pro."

You can find Zaza's at 6611 S Broadway Ave Suite 100, Tyler, TX. Click here to view their menu.

