In 1985, a massive demolition was one of East Texas's biggest sights to behold of the year. Where were you when The Hotel Blackstone in Downtown Tyler, once an iconic landmark, was demolished in mere seconds?

The hotel, which had been a part of the Tyler, Texas landscape for decades, was constructed on November 29, 1922, according to Tyler Texas Online.

Watch Hotel Blackstone Being Demolished in Tyler, TX

Over the Next sixty years, it went through many renovations before being blasted to smithereens by a Dallas-based demolition company in the mid-'80s. This brought a dramatic end to the life of the downtown building.

Some Facts About Hotel Blackstone from Texas Escapes:

The 5-story Hotel Blackstone was constructed for $500,000 and opened at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Locust Street on November 29, 1922.

was constructed for $500,000 and opened at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Locust Street on November 29, 1922. A 9-story tower was added in later years, providing an additional 64 rooms.

In 1939, the 6-story Blackstone Office Building was constructed to the north of the hotel.

was constructed to the north of the hotel. In the 1950s, the hotel was once again renovated, thirty rooms and a parking garage were added.

The hotel closed for good on December 31, 1975, it was imploded in October of 1985.

I couldn't find any specific reasons online why the hotel was demolished. However, many East Texans have said that it was to save tax money and make room for a parking lot. Whether or not that's true, I couldn't confirm.

There's the story of the Black­stone Hotel where oil executives rented rooms and people lined up for job interviews to work in the oilfield during the Great Depression. Then there was its destruction in 1985 to save tax money and make room for a parking lot. - Metro Matt via reddit.

The estimated height of the building was 112.25 feet with nine floors. To this day, the Blackstone Office Building is still in use and has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 2002.