There is something so fun about looking at celebrity real estate. To see homes that are worth millions of dollars and what extras come with those types of homes such as this gorgeous property that used to be owned by famous actor Dennis Quaid in Austin, Texas. We found some pictures of the home that Dennis Quaid sold a few years ago and as you look at the photos below you will see why this stunning home in Austin is worth every dollar.

Before we get into all the great things this home has to offer, it starts by being in a tremendous location located just a short distance from downtown Austin on the Colorado River. This home on the water offers amazing views from every room which is why I love all of the huge windows you see throughout the home.

Details on the Property That Was Owned by Actor Dennis Quaid in Austin, TX

The home was built back in 1970, but as you can see there was a major remodel project that took place in 2007. The home offers 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and is a total of 9,442 square feet on a little less than a half-acre of land. The exact address of the celebrity's former home is 2518 Matthews Drive in Austin, TX 78703.

Dennis Quaid’s Old Home in Austin Has Lots of Cool Extras

The home itself is gorgeous, offering amazing views of Austin, but there is a lot more. There is a beach and rock waterfall, a FAA approved helipad, lake house, boat dock, pool, outdoor fireplace, wine room, secured vault, and over 100 feet of waterfront space in beautiful Austin, Texas. While the photos are a little blurry, you can still see the beauty of this home.

