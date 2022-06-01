It's always a lot of fun looking into the homes of big time celebrities especially when those celebs live in the same state that you do. We have looked at some really amazing Texas homes owned by athletes such as Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and even JJ Watt. But just recently I was able to find a home owned by former NBA Superstar Dirk Nowitzki and I had to share the photos with you.

From what I am finding online it seems that Dirk bought this property in 2020, but the home was actually built back in 1939. As you see in the photos below this isn't your typical celebrity home it seems like Dirk was looking for something a little older but still plenty of room to make it exactly how he wants it. The home is located at 5906 Deloache Avenue in Dallas, Texas and most websites value the home around $6 million dollars. But that's not a huge amount seeing as how Dirk is worth an estimated $140 million dollars.

More Information About Dirk Nowitzki's Home in Dallas, Texas

The home itself is 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 partial bathrooms and a total of 11,394 square feet. The house sits on 2.54 acres of land so lots or room to create whatever you want on the property.

Pictures of Dirk's House Aren't Like Most Celeb Homes

When you think of a big time celebrities home you think extravagant, but that isn't the case with Dirk's home in Dallas. It's large and beautiful but it's not over the top with lots of crazy expensive things. You'll see what I mean when you see the pictures below of the home. Enough talking about it, you should just check out the photos for yourself.

