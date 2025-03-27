(Dallas, Texas) - Living in Texas is fantastic for so many reasons but one of my favorites includes being able to travel wherever you want with so many flight options.

If you have a passion for traveling like I do there are some new flights that have just been announced, and they are going to some of the most beautiful and tropical places in the world.

American Airlines Adding Expanding Routes out of DFW

According to WFAA, the Fort-Worth based American Airlines is adding new routes beginning in November of 2025.

The expanded service will give more options to travelers wanting to visit both Kahului and Kona, Hawaii. Those added flights will kick off on November 20th, 2025.

This means there will be two daily flights to Kahului and just one flight to Kona.

READ MORE: New Daily Flight from DFW to Mexico

READ MORE: Texas Man Arrested for Assaulting Flight Attendant

What Other New Flight Destinations are Being Offered?

Beyond just the expanded service to Hawaii, American Airlines will also be adding weekly flights to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

There will be 10 weekly flights to Sao Paulo beginning on December 3rd.

Get our free mobile app

Adding More Flights from Other Airports Too

While American Airlines seems to be adding new services out of the DFW airport they are expanding in other airports too.

American Airlines is now the first to offer international service from the state of Oklahoma with a new route to Cancun. So, if you have family in Oklahoma, they can now meet you in Cancun for vacation on a non-stop flight.

Life is short, book the trip, you can always make more money when you get home.

12 Secret Phrases and Their Meanings That You'll Hear on Every Flight You Take Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells