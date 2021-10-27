I just returned from a trip up to our nation's capital Washington D.C. to see our son who attends college there. We go just about every year to visit him and we LOVE the sights of D.C. and the DMV area because there's a LOT to see and do especially if you're a history buff.

We've visited just about every major landmark in the city in the many visits we made there including The Smithsonian, the National African American Museum and more but we never went to one of DC's most prominent landmarks The Washington Monument. You've seen it on TV and just about everywhere else, but did you know that you can actually go to the TOP of the monument for only A DOLLAR! That's right, one "George Washington" is all you need.

I came across this video on Instagram from "DCSpot" that explained it all.

After watching this video, I immediately got to work to figure out how to get tickets. Its simple really but you have to be FAST.

First, you have to know what day you plan on going then, log on to recreation.gov and search for "Washington Monument". Once there, you have to wait for tickets to be "released" one-day before the date you plan on visiting at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, 9:00 a.m. Central. Hesitate and scalpers and other folks will snatch them up.

In our case, we was literally on the way to the airport the day before we arrived in D.C. and we wanted to make this the FIRST thing we saw once we got settled in. I was able to log on and snatch tickets for only $1.00 each and the next day we aboard an elevator zooming to the top of the 500 foot structure, checking out 360 degree views of Washington and learning about our nation's first president.

If you and your family are looking for a cheap and fun option to check out if you find yourself in the area, I highly recommend the Washington Monument, but remember, you gotta get your tickets the day BEFORE you plan on visiting.

