Dirty Guy Removes 16 YEARS of Earwax

This is NOT for the squeamish.

A man in the United Kingdom underwent a procedure to relieve severe ear pain and vertigo, when it was revealed that he had not cleaned his ears in more than 16 years.

16 YEARS of earwax.

As a result, the procedure, which should have taken less than 10 minutes...lasted for over an hour. And, produced a Mother Lode of waxy, disgusting, ear gold.

If you REALLY want to see pictures of the aftermath, click on the article here, courtesy of Fox News:

https://www.foxnews.com/health/man-earwax-removed-16-years-buildup

This is the same thing as not clipping your toenails for years, or trimming your eyebrows. Let's practice some good personal hygiene, people!