Do You Know This Man? Kilgore, TX Police Seek Check Fraud Suspect

The Kilgore, Texas Police Department is currently seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of engaging in check fraud at Vera Bank in Kilgore.

For some reason, this story makes me sad. I know it's best not to allow emotion in when discussing those who've allegedly engaged in illegal activity. At the same time, I can't help but look at this photo and wonder what caused this man to make the decision to attempt check fraud at the Vera Bank in Kilgore, Texas.

The truth is, many people in East Texas are having a bit more of a struggle right now than usual. However, most East Texans decide to abide by the law. Some, for whatever reason, make a different decision.

On top of that, I find it surprising because it seems like check fraud would be much harder to do these days. After all, our checks our basically paper debit cards and are processed much the same way.

Regardless of the reason, the law is the law. And Kilgore Police are currently seeking to identify this man.

Here's what the Kilgore PD shared on their Facebook page:

"The Kilgore Police Department is seeking to identify the following individual involved in a Fraud at Vera Bank If you have any information regarding this individual's identity, Please contact Detective Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or joseph.johnston@cityofkilgore.com. **All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

And here is the original post:

Thanks for taking a moment to look at the photos. And just to reiterate, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

