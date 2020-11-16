Do You Personally Know Anyone Who Has Had COVID-19? [POLL]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The coronavirus pandemic is not getting any better and in many states, numbers are getting worse. On Sunday, the City of Lubbock announced 750 new cases in the City with 320 hospitalized.

According to the New York Times, the United States had more than 11 million cases of coronavirus. That number has led to researchers believing that the pandemic is so wide spread that every American knows someone who has been infected with the virus.

he United States surpassed 11 million reported virus cases on Sunday, with one million of those tallied in just the last week. The daily average of new cases is up by 80 percent from two weeks ago. More than 69,000 people were in American hospitals with Covid-19 on Saturday; more than 1,100 deaths are being reported each day on average. Those alarming numbers — the highest case numbers and death toll in the world — underscore a reality found in small towns, big cities and sprawling suburbs alike: The coronavirus has become personal.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, many in the medical field and in politics are worried about what coronavirus numbers will look like moving forward. Some states and cities have begun to put more restrictions in place, but that hasn't happened in Texas and many believe we won't see another shutdown in Texas.

