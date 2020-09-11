Doctor Says Flu Season Could Be Rough This Year If Not Vaccinated

Doctors are concerned about this year's flu season being combined with the coronavirus outbreak.

News 10 reports, that although the rate of increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has slowed in Central Texas, doctors are concerned about what could happen when the new coronavirus and the flu collide later this year.

“Every year we have a problem with capacity at the hospital because of the flu,” says Dr. Van Wehmeyer with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center Family Medicine.

And if area residents skip flu vaccinations this fall, he says, “It could be a really big nightmare,” as more people contract COVID-19 or the flu or both.

Doctors are concerned that people will get COVID and flu at the same time. This would not be a good thing for someone to have to experience.

The best thing you can do to help prevent this is to get a flu shot, and according to experts the earlier you get the shot the better.

A lot of Central Texans get free flu shots at events like HEB's Feast of Sharing, which will most likely not happen this year due to the pandemic. We'll keep an eye out for any free flu shot offers or events and post them on our website for you.