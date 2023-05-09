Live Fish Shots Served at Wild Texas Bar

If you're looking for a unique drinking experience, look no further than the Wild Texas Bar, where they serve minnow fish shots.

That's right, actual live fish are dropped into shots of alcohol and served up for brave customers to consume.

Redneck Heaven in Arlington, TX is known for its wild and wacky atmosphere, with patrons coming from all over to experience the bar's infamous live minnow shots. Just a quick warning, some people might find this kind of thing cruel, so you might want to skip watching the video at the bottom of this article if you are such a person.

I'd do it.

The shots are not for the faint of heart, as the fish are still alive when they're dropped into the drink. Customers are encouraged to down the shot quickly to avoid any discomfort or unease from the live fish wriggling around in their mouths.

Fish with a side of screaming

The live fish shots have become a rite of passage for many visitors to the bar, with some even coming back for more. Redneck offers a variety of drinks and other menu items, but the live fminnow shots are what really set it apart from the rest. Apparently, after you order one of these things, the waitress screams at you until you drink it.

Gulp

So, if you're feeling adventurous and want to try something truly unique, head on down to Redneck Heaven and order up a live minnow shot. Who knows, it might just become your new favorite drink. Just be prepared for a one-of-a-kind experience that you'll never forget.

Check out the video for yourself below and keep scrolling for the best comments from Twitter.

