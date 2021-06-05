Doesn’t Look Like The White House is Thinking About a 4th Stimulus Check

Don't count on a fourth stimulus check. The White House says it isn't in the cards.

For a while there it looked like lawmakers were all in on a fourth stimulus check. The longer the pandemic continued, the more likely it was to happen, but since things seems to be getting back to normal (whatever normal is), it's looking like the push for a fourth check is fading fast.

There are some Democrats that are still wanting to get a deal done and congress could actually pass a bill giving us more money, but President Biden would have to sign it and that looks unlikely. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that President Biden has already put forward what he thinks is the best economic recovery plan - a four-trillion-dollar plan is aimed at improving infrastructure and federal programs aimed at families, childcare, healthcare, and education.

Business Insider reports that White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said, “He’s happy to hear from a range of ideas on what would be most effective and what’s most important to the economy moving forward, but he’s also proposed what he thinks is going to be the most effective for the short term for putting people back to work, to getting through this pivotal period of time, and also to making us more competitive over the long term.”

My opinion, with the jobs markets starting to recover, it's probably a good idea not to be pushing a fourth stimulus check. People need to get back to work and rebuild the economy. More stimulus money would keep people at home instead of working.

