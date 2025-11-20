(Wills Point, Texas) - We can all agree that thieves are awful. Their thought process is the stuff we've worked hard to obtain is theirs for the taking. So sad that people think this is okay to do. It's not.

Thieves will also target businesses to steal from. The thieves may know about a good amount of cash that's available to take or some merchandise they can use to resell online to make some money. This happened recently in Wills Point and Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office needs your help.

Over $3,000 in Cash, Cartons of Cigarettes Stolen

At about 5:22 a.m., Wednesday, November 12, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported burglary at Scott’s Grocery on Highway 64 in Wills Point. Interior and exterior video footage showed a vehicle arriving at the business shortly before the burglary occurred.

Scott's Grocery in Wills Point

Three unidentified male suspects dressed in black clothing and wearing masks entered the parking lot and broke into the store. The suspects stole multiple cartons of cigarettes along with $3,137.00 in cash. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in an unidentified silver four-door vehicle.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident and seeking your help. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or details about the vehicle involved is urged to contact Investigator Ricky Willis at 903-567-4133 or email rwillis@vanzandtcounty.org.

