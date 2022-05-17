Here in East Texas it's not uncommon to see dogs riding along in vehicles with their owners. For many of us, that is our family member so they go most places with us. We will often leave our vehicle running with remote start to leave the AC on when going into a store for a quick item but there is a company that is helping with this and I think we need Dogspot to come to East Texas soon.

I first heard about Dogspot when I was in Boise, Idaho and they had a few locations outside of popular grocery stores. Dogspot locations are essentially sidewalk sanctuaries for dogs. You go to their website to set up your membership, and they send you a card so you can use their locations to keep your dog comfortable. These dog dens are set up to make sure your pup is comfortable until you return to pick them up.

More Details on Dogspot Locations

These little dog dens have a puppy cam so you can keep an eye on your pup, and they are locked to make sure only you and your key card or phone app can gain access to your animal. These facilities are temperature controlled to keep your dog happy, they are vet approved, and auto sanitized so your dog doesn't get sick. According to their website there are already Dogspot locations at the Hill County Galleria in Bee Cave. Another locations is opening soon at The Shops of Legacy in Plano.

Easy Way to Keep Dogs Happy in East Texas

This is just another easy way to keep our dogs happy and safe with the extreme temperatures we get here in East Texas. I love the idea, even though I have never used the service myself. If Dogspot was here in East Texas would you use it?

