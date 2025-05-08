Soon they'll need to rebrand as "A Hundred Dollars Tree." I get it the name was baked in decades ago, but nothing has been a dollar there for a long time. And now prices at Dollar Trees across Texas are going up.

When Dollar Tree first opened in 1986, almost every item was, in fact, one dollar. A pricing plan that pretty much stayed until 2021. In a post-pandemic world, Dollar Tree announced the items sold at its stores would be $1.25.

Dollar Tree Will Increase It's Prices Across Texas

Soon after that, the company rolled out its Dollar Tree Plus items. For select items prices rose to $3 in 2021. Then by 2024 prices on these "plus" items were up to $5, which, truth be told, was still a pretty nice savings compared to most other stores. But now it's prices are going up again.

What began as "slowly" rising prices at Dollar Tree in 2021, has morphed into more regular price hikes across all of its stores. It was $3 in 2021 and then $5 by 2024, now in 2025 the company has confirmed a new $7 pricing tier.

The reasons for price Increases are the same for Dollar Tree as every other company. The discount store cites factors including increased production costs and labor costs as reasons for the price increases.

Currently, Texas is home to 776 Dollar Tree stores. In some places, it seems that there is one on just about every corner in every town. Either that or a Dollar Store or Dollar General. Did you know: that Texas has one Dollar Tree store for every 37,366 residents?

Will these new additional price hikes change your shopping habits?

