Dolly Parton: ‘Of Course Black Lives Matter’

Dolly Parton is, in no uncertain terms, expressing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The country icon speaks out about the social cause in a new interview with Billboard.

"Of course Black lives matter," Parton says. "Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”

While Parton has not attended any of the recent Black Lives Matter marches or protests that have taken place following the May death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, Minn., she says she "understand[s] people having to make themselves known and felt and seen."

Parton has long walked a fine line when it comes to speaking out about political and social issues. She's voiced her support for the LGBTQ+ community, within which she has a large following, but she'll shut down questions about politics. To Billboard, Parton explains that she abides by the theory of "live and let live."

"First of all, I’m not a judgmental person. I do believe we all have a right to be exactly who we are, and it is not my place to judge. All these good Christian people that are supposed to be such good Christian people, the last thing we’re supposed to do is to judge one another. God is the judge, not us," she reflects. "I just try to be myself. I try to let everybody else be themselves.”

Parton recently announced a new holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. The project is due out on Oct. 2.