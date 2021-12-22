Dolly Parton Just Broke Three Guinness World Records

At this point in Dolly Parton's nearly seven-decade career, she could likely fill the Smithsonian with all of the trophies, plaques and memorabilia she has earned. Now, she'll need to make room for more: The "9 to 5" singer has broken three new Guinness World Records.

Parton has notched the most decades on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart for a female at seven. She has the most No. 1 hits on that same chart by a female artist with 25. And, she broke her own record for having the most hits on the Hot Country Songs Chart with a staggering 109.

"This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened. I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times!" she confesses.

In 2018, Parton was awarded for the most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs Chart with six. This year she bumped that number up to seven and joins George Jones as the only two artists ever to accomplish that. This brings Parton's Guinness total to four.

“Actually, getting the first one was an amazing thing to me, and I thought just to be in the Guinness Book of World Records one time would be great. And now that I’ve got all this going it’s an amazing feeling," she shares.

Seven decades in one career is an incredible accomplishment in its own right, but to carry on for that long in show business requires a strong cup of ambition. And the 75-year-old won't be slowing down anytime soon!

"I've loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much," she says. "I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You're going to have to knock me down to stop me!"