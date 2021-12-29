Don’t Mess With HEB: Midwest Grocery Chain Says “No” To Texas

Unfortunately, despite all the social media begging and pleading, Texas grocery chain HEB is not coming to East Texas anytime soon. While the San Antonio based chain is beloved by many to an almost "cult-like" following in Texas, competitors from all across the country have been trying to find ways to invade their territories including Aldi's but one chain is saying "No Thanks".

The Midwest Wants In On All Things Texas

Michael J. Rivera, Townsquare Media

It seems like all these companies in the Midwest wants in on the lucrative Texas market. If you remember back in 2019, to the shock and dismay to many in Texas, Whataburger was acquired by a private equity firm out of Chicago, which has now expanded their reach beyond Texas with more growth to come.

Iowa Grocery Chain Plans To Go National

Getty Images

According to the Des Moines Register, Iowa based grocery chain Hy-Vee announced plans to expand its brand into 4 more states. Currently, the company has more than 93,000 employees at more than 285 stores in eight Midwestern states: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. They plan to open 20 more stores in Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky over the next few years. .

But When Asked About Coming To Texas??

shutter_m

Its believed that Hy-Vee could be taking on competitor "Kroger" which is the dominant grocery chain in those states. Kroger also operates stores in North Texas so it was assumed that the Hy-Vee brand would also look at coming to Texas to continue their battle for growth. But the company's CEO put that to rest quickly in a call with employees pointing out the dominance of HEB.

They’re a phenomenal competitor, There are lots of weak competitors out there that we just don’t need to go poke that bear, so we won’t. - Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker

There's an old saying that a "good retreat is better than a bad stand" and sometimes in life you gotta look at a competitor and say "You know what, they are GOOD, I'll just stay in my lane and do me". Its not to say you can't be as great as they are, maybe you will get better with time, but its okay to admit when your opponent is better than you.

This Tyler Whataburger has Made Some BIG Changes--More Stores to Follow? In some ways it's more modern than before. The colors, the table spacing, the gorgeous new digital menu, and the new giant flat screen. In other ways? It harkened back to earlier days



Photo Tour: A Magical Shopping and Family Fun Experience at 80 Acre Market in Gilmer, Texas If I had to imagine and design one of the most idyllic, magical Christmas shopping experiences ever, this would be one of the scenarios I'd likely create--but this was even better.