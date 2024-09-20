Do You Make Good Money Delivering DoorDash in Texas?

One of the things I love about Texas is that the possibilities are endless. There is so much you can do and see, the choices are yours. And sure, life is expensive right now, inflation is hitting all of us in the wallet or purse. But if you’ve thought about delivering orders in Texas, you’ve probably wondered how much money those drivers are making. So, let’s investigate what kind of money you could expect if you decide to deliver for DoorDash in Texas. 

There is Base Pay Then Incentives 

Being a DoorDash driver means you get a base pay for each order ranging from $2 to $10 depending on the distance and desirability of the order. There are sometimes promotions or peak paying times which can add another $1 to $4 for your order. Plus, tips which can typically add another $3 to $10+ for each delivery.  

On average this would mean as a DoorDash driver in Texas would be making between $15 and $25 per hour. But remember there are multiple factors coming into play including location, time of day, number of deliveries, and whether customers are tipping or not.  

Expenses Being a DoorDash Driver 

As a DoorDash driver it’s great that you can choose your own hours but there are some expenses that come with the job. You’re having to pay for your own gasoline while making deliveries and obviously any vehicle maintenance issues that pop up. You’re also required to pay for insurance and don’t forget to set aside money for taxes as DoorDash does not withhold taxes from earnings.  

In the end you’re making between $10 and $20 per hour after expenses. Not a bad way to make some extra money.  

