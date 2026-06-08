(TYLER, TX) -- People who live and work south of Tyler in Gresham, Flint, and surrounding areas were pretty excited to hear that one of Tyler's favorite restaurants was opening a location closer to home, me included!

Good News for Flint, Gresham, and South Tyler Residents

For many Ruby's fans, the new location means they won't have to drive as far to enjoy one of their favorite local restaurants. That's welcome news for people who regularly travel between Tyler, Flint, Gresham, and Bullard.

Read More: East Texas Favorite Expanding Again With New South Tyler Spot

Here's Where You'll Find the New Restaurant

The newest Ruby's location is opening at:

15902 County Road 165, Tyler, Texas

They are having a ribbon-cutting with the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce on the same day as their grand opening at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 10. I bet it'll be pretty busy because East Texans love Ruby's and love supporting locally owned businesses that have brought such delicious food to us all. It's also a great opportunity to meet the owners!

Ruby's Shares a Sweet Moment Before Opening Day

Something else we learned today from Ruby's Mexican Restaurant's Facebook page just adds another layer of sweetness to the success of this family and staff across their various East Texas restaurants. They have a priest in the restaurant to bless the business and the staff, and it was such a sweet moment they shared with all of us. Here's what the post read:

"Before we officially open on Wednesday, we gather our Family and Friends for a blessing.

Before we open our doors each day, we place our business in God’s hands. We pray that the Lord will guide every decision, bless our team, protect every employee, and watch over every customer who walks through our doors. At Ruby’s Gresham, we believe that every blessing comes from God, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community. May His favor, peace, and provision be upon this business and upon every family we have the privilege of serving.

'Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established.' — Proverbs 16:3"

East Texans Continue Supporting Local Favorites

How lovely. It's always nice when owners share some of the personal moments that happen behind the scenes before opening day. It gives customers a glimpse of the people, families, and employees who help make these local businesses possible. All of us at 101.5 KNUE and our sister stations at Townsquare Media send our best to Ruby's. May your business continue to be blessed.

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