(KNUE-FM) There is a new challenge that has just hit East Texas. It will be interesting to see who steps up to become the new Taco Champion While it doesn’t come with a championship trophy or a cool belt like professional wrestlers, the bragging rights alone are worth giving it a shot!

We all know that the fast-food restaurant Dairy Queen has some pretty good tacos; They aren’t gourmet — just simple and delicious., just simple and delicious. If you order the taco meal, they come in a box of three tacos and whenever I’ve ordered them I was full after eating three. But with a new taco champion, you know they ate more than three!

Where to Try the Taco Challenge

Not every Dairy Queen location still offers the $1 tacos on Tuesday, but the location at 1001 E End Blvd N in Marshall, Texas has the deal available for customers. According to a social media post earlier this week there was someone ready to throw down a challenge and set a taco eating record.

How the East Texas Taco Challenge Started

The post showed someone who appears to be an employee by the name of Jayce setting the taco bar at 25 tacos! The young man had a big appetite, and many tacos were devoured.

But now the challenge has been issued to anyone else in East Texas who thinks they can beat the record. Years ago, this would have been something I attempted, but those days are behind me. I need Tums just thinking about eating 25 tacos.

Do You Have What It Takes to Beat the Record?

Do you know anyone who could eat more than 25 Dairy Queen tacos in one sitting? Let me know at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com, I have no problem contacting Dairy Queen to let them know you’re up for the challenge.

