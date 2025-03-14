We are fortune to have the best barbecue in Texas, specifically Tyler, Texas has some really good meat to eat.

But we aren’t the only people to know about the barbecue in East Texas because there is a BBQ restaurant in California that has Tyler, Texas in their name.

Have You Hear of Dr. Hogly Wogly’s Tyler Texas BBQ?

My brother who lives in another state texted me a picture of the sign for Dr. Hogly Wogly’s Tyler Texas BBQ which is located in Van Nuys, California.

The restaurant is real and has been around since 1969 according to their website.

How is This BBQ Restaurant in California Connected to Tyler, Texas?

Dr. Hogly Wogly’s Tyler Texas BBQ was created by Johnny Greene who used to be a delivery person for Piggly Wiggly.

He was a bigger guy, and his wife said, “You’re not a Piggly Wiggly but a Hogly Wogly.”

Which is how the name for the restaurant was created. Most of the staff have been there for over 25 years.

They are known for making some of the best wet BBQ in the Los Angeles area.

Celebrities Love Dr. Hogly Wogly’s Tyler Texas BBQ

As I was learning more about this BBQ restaurant in California, I stopped by their Facebook page and noticed that Texas podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan says this is the best BBQ you can find in the area.

When you have a name like Dr. Hogly Wogly’s plus you have big-time celebrities endorsing your restaurant, you know the food is amazing.

Maybe not everything in California is so bad after all. ;)

BBQ Truths: Texans Reveal How They Know A Place Has Great Barbeque How do Texans know the BBQ is going to be good? I asked around and found out the answers. They range from truly professional opinions, to hilariously accurate "folk" answers. Gallery Credit: Renee Raven