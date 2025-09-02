If it flies, it dies! Dove season is upon us here in the Lone Star State. Before you grab your shotgun, there are a few things to remember. While hunting seasons do vary across the state, there are several uniform rules that all hunters must adhere to.

Drinking a beer goes hand-in-hand with hunting for many Texans. But there are still rules regarding drinking and hunting in Texas.

Is Drinking And Dove Hunting Legal In Texas?

There aren't any specific laws that specifically state whether or not Texans are allowed to consume alcohol while hunting, keep in mind, you can not be drunk while hunting.

"There is no specific restriction on the consumption of alcohol while hunting in Texas," according to this. "But, you are NOT allowed to hunt when you are under any influence. And a big NO when you are set out on public land for hunting."

Here's the takeaway: you're not allowed to be intoxicated while you're hunting. That means a few beers and you might be okay, just as your blood alcohol level stays below the legal limit in Texas of .08.

It's also good to keep in mind that more accidents do happen when people are drinking alcohol, so stay safe and keep your wits about you while handling firearms, wherever you may be.

A Couple of Texas Hunting Tips

Of course, we have specific hunting seasons for most animals, exotic species, including Aoudad sheep, feral hogs, Russian boars, Fallow deer, Axis deer, and even Sika deer, can be hunted year-round as they are non-native animals.

Also, keep in mind, when hunting in Texas, legal shooting hours for hunting deer are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. And if you hit one with your car, DO NOT take it home with you; that's illegal.

Happy (and safe) hunting, y'all!