Watch Out for The Most Common Driving Violations in Texas

It’s so funny, when you ask someone from Texas if they are a good driver, without hesitation they will say yes. But then, you will probably get a warning about other drivers in Texas because for some reason people love to break the driving laws in the Lone Star State.

It’s really not funny that so many people break the law when they are behind the wheel, but we know that it happens. For example, people driving 90 on the Interstate, it happens constantly. We all know that occasionally there will be officers there looking for people speeding, but often they are too busy for normal speed patrol. So, you have to be very careful when you’re driving because people love to push the rules when they are in a hurry to get somewhere.

Pulled Over in Texas Canva loading...

Safety Goes Out the Window

What you have to remember is that law enforcement officers don’t want to give you a ticket. But when they issue a citation it’s because they want you to be safe. You have to understand that they have seen dozens of fatal crashes, and they don’t want you to be the next victim.

Let’s See the Most Common Driving Violations in Texas

Many of these driving infractions are the same ones that are overlooked in other parts of the country, not just here in Texas. But we wanted to bring them to light for awareness so hopefully people are safer as they get from one place to another. Here is a look at the most common driving violations in Texas.

