Dudley’s Cajun Cafe Closing After 28 Years In Longview

We've seen the impact COVID-19 has had on businesses across the state. Now another business here in East Texas is bidding farewell.

Dudley and Sheryl Lang, the owners of Dudley's Cajun Cafe in Longview have made the difficult decision to close their doors. The announcement was made on the business' Facebook page on Tuesday evening:

To all of our customers and friends of Dudley’s Cajun Cafe: We regret to inform you that Dudley’s Cajun Cafe will be closing its door as of December 1st. I would like to thank all of you for your friendship and patronage with us for the last 28 years. This past year has been very difficult and disappointing from a business point of view due to the Pandemic. The government has made it very difficult for small businesses to survive, but I understand the concern people have due to this virus and the effects it can have on their families and loved ones. I have met a lot of people that I consider friends not just customers. I regret closing the restaurant, but all good things must come to an end. Although we will miss serving this great community, I will be able to spend more time with my family.

Sincerely, Dudley and Sheryl Lang

It's heartbreaking watching the effects of the pandemic take its toll on what families have worked so hard for.

Friends and customers reached out to the Dudley and Sheryl on Facebook after the announcement saying, "Thank you for always serving great food and making us feel so welcomed. You will be missed!"

Another customer chimed in saying, "Whenever we visited our son and his family, they knew that we would have one dinner at Dudley's. Thank you for sharing your wonderful food with us. When our son told us this news, his dad said "where are we going to eat?" Best wishes to you and your staff."

Dudley's permanently closed on December 1.

We wish Dudley and Sheryl the best going forward!