Dunkin’ Introduces The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, It’s a Good Time to Be Alive

When it comes to food, I love it spicy...all of it. However, I can honestly say that I've never had a spicy donut but I'm definitely down to try the new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut from Dunkin'.

According to Dunkin', the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut features strawberry-flavored icing with cayenne & ghost pepper for a sweet heat treat.

I was looking at all the comments on their Facebook page and the majority were really positive. One lady even posted a video of her son eating it, it was obvious by his reaction that he had no idea it was going to spicy.

Fox News reports that Despite the spicy-sounding ingredients, the finished product reportedly delivers just “a touch of heat,” says Dunkin’s vice president of marketing strategy.

JIll Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin'​:

Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day. With our scary-good lineup of the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits and fan-favorite Spider Donut, Dunkin’ is here to help our guests keep their Halloween spirit alive this season.

The only thing that sucks is that there isn't a Dunkin' in the Flint area. I think the closest location is in Clarkston. I guess If I want to try one, I'm going to have to take a little road trip.