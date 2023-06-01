Adorable Video Shows Dunkin’ Donut Employee Serving Raccoon Treat

This is the cutest thing on the internet.

Watch as a raccoon makes its way into the drive-thru of Dunkin' Donuts and walks up to the window expecting a treat.

The animal must know how generous the workers are here at this location because as soon as the wild animal nears the window, an employee shows up with a donut.

As you'll see below, the employee extends her arm with the treat and the raccoon extends his hands and graciously accepts the treat.

I assume that this isn't the first time the raccoon is fed here because it was very comfortable approaching this worker.

Check out this viral video of a raccoon enjoying its best life, and the donut served up to it.