Ready For A Road Trip To Dallas For Some Unique + Flavorful Doughnuts

The Bacon Maple Bar belonging to Voodoo Doughnut has the distinction of being named the 'Greatest Maple Glazed Donut In America' according to Greatest Donuts and I would agree with that distinction after having one myself from the Voodoo Doughnut in Austin, Texas. I am happy to learn that Voodoo Doughnut will be expanding to Dallas soon. That means my trip to get one of these famous donuts or a pink box filled with them has now been cut in half!

Voodoo Doughnut will be opening its 20th location in Dallas later this fall in Dallas' Lowest Greenville area at 1806 Greenville Ave. The 20-year-old donut chain has locations in Austin, Houston and San Antonio and they'll soon be selling those famous bacon maple bars, peanut butter and jelly doughnuts, glazed old-fashioneds and sprinkle cake doughnuts in Dallas later this year.

If you've never had a Voodoo Doughnut, you're missing out. Voodoo Doughnut has, I'll say, a very unique, eclectic, and tasty menu. I visited their 6th Street location in Austin back in December of 2021 and walked out of there with a huge pink box of donut goodness. They are known for their 'Voodoo Doll' donut, which is a raspberry jelly-filled donut topped with chocolate frosting and a pretzel take.

The other donuts on the menu resemble a 'Who's Who' with names like:

Marshall Mathers

The Homer

Old Dirty Bastard

Of course, there are favorites featuring toppings from:

Cap'n Crunch cereal

Dubble Bubble bubble gum

Oreo's

Butterfinger

Then there's one called 'Ring Of Fire'. It was pretty hot. It's made from devil’s food cake with cinnamon sugar, cayenne pepper, and a dried red chili pepper.

After sampling all the donuts we had in that pink box, my wife asked which was my favorite. There were so many. I liked the Old Dirty Bastard, Oh Captain, My Captain, Portland Cream, Butterfingering, blueberry cake, chocolate old-fashioned, and the apple fritter, but my favorite of all had to be the Bacon Maple Bar. Simply because I love bacon!

Later this year when you get a craving for a maple glazed donut or any other wild flavor from the Voodoo Doughnut menu, you'll be a couple of hours away from their location in Dallas. Kindly remember me please - go ahead and put a bacon maple bar in that pink box and kindly drop by the station here at 3810 Brookside Dr. in Tyler! I'll thank you on the air.

If you've never had a Voodoo Doughnut, you're in for a treat. The next time you're in Austin, San Antonio or Houston look them up and stop in, you won't be disappointed, but be prepared for a line, there is usually one, but they are well worth the trip and the wait.

A Pink Box Full Of The Legendary Voodoo Doughnut Voodoo Doughnut got its start in 2000 in Portland, OR and has since expanded to six states with 13 locations. San Antonio and Denver will soon be opening the 14th and 15th locations.

