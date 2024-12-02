Tyler, Texas - There is only a couple of weeks left to finish up that Christmas shopping. That means some folks are in panic mode to find that perfect gift for a friend or family member. It doesn't help that regular bills still have to be paid which puts a little added stress on some. That's why winning some quick cash would be nice to help with that shopping. If you enjoy scratching your way to a hopeful win, I found some $1, $2, $10, $50 and other priced tickets that still have some nice jackpots available to win.

Playing Texas Lottery Scratch Offs

I would go broke if I played the Texas Lottery every day. I can't do that because my fiancé would drop me in a heartbeat. But when I do have a couple of extra bucks, I do like to indulge in a scratch off ticket or two. I may need to grab one or two in the next couple of days to see if I can bring home some extra cash to finish up my Christmas shopping. So I put together a list of tickets of varying prices that still have some big jackpots ready to win.

There have been some big wins as of late with Texas Lottery scratch off tickets:

Sharon in Grand Island Won $20,000 from Game No. 2570 - Jackpot Millions

Brandon in Haslet Won $250,000 from Game No. 2551 - Money Money Money

Elida in Kaufman Won $500,000 from Game No. 2566 - Hit $500,000

Those are just three of the many winners recently. The Texas Lottery does keep a running tab of the various scratch off game's jackpot availability. This is to benefit you, especially if you like to play regularly.

Jackpots Still Out There

Some players like to do their research before buying a ticket. One piece of research is seeing the jackpots remaining on various tickets. I don't play a whole lot but after putting this list together, I may seek out one or two of these tickets to see how I do.

Earn Some Quick Christmas Cash With These Texas Lottery Scratch Offs (Accurate as of Dec. 2, 2024) Have a little less holiday stress by winning a jackpot with one of these Texas Lottery jackpots. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

