(Bullard, Texas) - Texans love Whataburger. Since the burger chain opened in 1970, that burger has become synonymous with Texas. In Texas, we get around in our cars or trucks no matter where we go. But there are some Texans, and even some East Texans, who still like to make a trip to town on the back of their trusty steed.

That's why it should surprise no one that videos have captured some Texans picking up their favorite burger while on horseback. Check out the videos below including one from East Texas.

Picking Up Whataburger on Horseback

I went down a whole rabbit hole of these videos while scrolling through TikTok. This first one comes from mosesvirgen1. The video is a cool first person view of his trip to Whataburger to pick up a couple of apple pies. Apparently, this horse loves their apple pies. We see proof of this as his horse devours a pie very quickly. The Whataburger employees seem to be used to it, too, as the one bringing the pies out was not surprised at all to see them.

This next video comes from TikTok user touillda showing a sheriff's officer who was probably participating in a parade needing a bite to eat before heading back to the station. Sorry for the language.

Trailer Doesn't Fit? No Problem

The next video from molls.balls shows a couple of ladies who were having some trouble getting their trailer through the drive thru so they decided to do the next best thing, take them off the trailer and ride through. Fun stuff.

Our final video of this shallow rabbit hole comes from hanna_mejia89. She is behind four riders as they make their approach to the drive thru speaker.

East Texas Whataburger Welcome

Fun stuff. Horses are such a pretty animal, too. Very powerful and strong yet very loving and full of personality. These occurrences are not just for random Texas TikTokers, when the Whataburger opened in Bullard, one of its first patrons arrived on horseback.

READ MORE: I Have Read That Being Naked in My Backyard is Legal. Here's What Texas Law Says

READ MORE: Alabama University Football Coach Treats Players to Buc-ee's After Big Win

Check Out These 27 Weird Laws Still on the Books in the State of Texas If you go through any state's law book, you're going to find some very strange laws that are just plain weird but still enforceable no matter how ridiculous. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, YouTube, Getty Images, John Roman