Texans Can Audition For American Idol At Home

Like everything else right now, American Idol Auditions will be happening virtually. The opportunity happens for Texans in two weeks.

Starting next week, "Idol Across America" remote auditions will be happening in all fifty states, for the first time in the show's history.

The virtual auditions will be easier than ever this year, according to ABC.

The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an "American Idol" producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.

If you're between the ages of 15 and 28 and you want to audition, you can reserve a time slot by clicking on our state on the digital casting platform.

The official audition date for Texas is August 22nd, and they will also have an open casting call on August 25th for anyone in America who can't make it on the designated day.

The competition portion of the show is scheduled to start in December, and the show will air in 2021. Good luck!