East Texans Speak Up And Say These Restaurants Are Worth The Wait

If there's one thing that East Texans love - that would be eating out. Just take a drive down Tyler's Broadway Ave. or Loop 281 in Longview or along Jackson St. in Jacksonville, Texas and you'll literally see a hundred different restaurants serving up all kinds of foods.

At times, it doesn't matter what type of restaurant it is - fast food, casual dining, upscale - sometimes there is a wait, but according to East Texans the wait at some of these places is worth it and we don't mind the wait to get a table or our food fast no matter how long that wait is.

For instance, during lunchtime, or at any time for that fact, East Texans are wrapped around a Chick-fil-A location and sometimes blocking traffic on S. Broadway in Tyler, Fourth St. in Longview, or Jackson St. in Jacksonville just to get their hands on a chicken sandwich or nuggets! We've all seen that line and most likely waited in it. I've done it one too many times myself. I have to be fair and mention Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers too because they get rushed at lunch every day too and I've waited there often for chicken fingers!

When it comes to casual dining, we've all waited to get that table at Texas Roadhouse a time or two. I happen to think it's the rolls that draw us in and makes us wait until our table is ready and that's about the truth for Olive Garden too! The endless soup and breadsticks.

It's not just the national chain restaurants that are packed and get our attention, there are many local restaurants that are just as great and oftentimes have a long wait time to get into as well and we're good with the wait. Mario's Italian Restaurant in Tyler and Jack Ryan's Steakhouse in Kilgore are perfect examples. Their food is great so the wait is worth it.

We asked on our social media 'what East Texas restaurant is worth the wait no matter how long the wait is' and it looks like we'll be trying out some new places around East Texas and if the wait is 10 - 30 minutes or even an hour, it should be worth it! Enjoy. For more great ideas check out the responses to our question, they're still coming in!

