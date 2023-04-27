East Texans REALLY Want These 21 Businesses to Open Here

We asked East Texans which businesses they REALLY want to see open in East Texas.

I confess, I kind of laughed at how many restaurants were on that list. Some other types of businesses were mentioned. However, more of us responded with restaurants we want to have here in East Texas. Because as and you and I both know, we very much like to eat out here.

Now, to be honest, we already have TONS of great restaurants and other destinations in East Texas.

At the same time, there are some places that, for whatever reason, have yet to open their first location in the ever-growing ETX area.

I'm frankly surprised that some of these businesses haven't already rushed to open their doors in Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Lindale, Canton, or ANY of our East Texas cities and communities.

Of course, we know they probably do quite a bit of research. Although I hold fast to my belief that, even though our biggest East Texas cities don't have the same population numbers they may be looking for in the cities themselves, we have so many outlying communities that shop, eat, and work there.

But still, East Texans know how to relentlessly pursue what they want so we're not giving up hope. And so, any corporations or would-be entrepreneurs perk up your pretty little ears.

These are 21 of the businesses that many East Texans would LOVE to see open in East Texas in 2023. Or really, just as soon as possible, if ya don't mind.

