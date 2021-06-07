Last week Confections Bakery in Lufkin decided to commemorate Pride Month by baking and selling heart-shaped rainbow cookies. This apparently didn't sit well with at least one customer, and several keyboard would-be warriors.

What began as a small token of support and inclusion quickly took a nasty turn, as the owners shared that they lost some business and received mean comments and messages after sharing a picture of the cookies to social media.

But as you would expect, there is so much more love in East Texas than hate.

“Today has been hard. Really hard,” reads a Thursday Facebook post “… My heart is heavy. Honestly, I never thought a post that literally said ‘more love, less hate’ would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods.”

That's right, as news of the unexpected bigotry spread, so did the love. Turns out Confections had far more supporters than haters. The day after the bakery went semi-viral with their rainbow cookies, the owners posted a picture of a line extending around the block, as East Texans showed up to show their support of the small business.

On Friday (June 5th) the ladies updated their Facebook followers with some good news: "We’ve sold out. All this attention on our small business is very humbling. Makes me nervous! Those who know me (Dawn) know how shy I am. In the 11 years we’ve been open we’ve never seen anything quite like this. We (my sister and co-owner Miranda and our fabulous baker Felicia) are just so humbled and grateful and moved by this outpouring of love. The last several people in our shop put Money on their credit card for us to donate because there was nothing left to purchase."