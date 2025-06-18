(KNUE-FM) I've seen smoke in neighbors' fields and coming from wooded areas around East Texas and wondered if it was accidental or intentional. Upon further investigation, I learned more about "prescribed burnings."

Did you know that East Texas is a fire-dependent ecosystem?

East Texas: A Fire-Dependent Ecosystem

It's human nature to be concerned when you see smoke rising from a wooded area in East Texas. We are hardwired to perceive fires burning in nature as dangerous and potentially deadly--to wildlife and humans.

Why You Might Be Seeing Smoke in East Texas

While it's crucial to ensure we don't have a wildfire on our hands, or worse--START one--seeing that smoke isn't always bad. It may be what is known as prescribed burning. What?

What Is Prescribed Burning?

The Texas A&M Forest Service says, "Prescribed burning has become one of the most efficient and effective tools for land management in the state of Texas." Many Forest Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department experts say the benefits of prescribed burning can't be overstated.

So what are a couple of these benefits?

Prescribed Burns Create Better Wildlife Habitats

It creates environments that are attractive to our East Texas wildlife. Even though fire suppression is common now, in previous days, East Texas lands had more open meadows in the midst of the pines. In these meadows, wildflowers would grow.

Not only is that beautiful to us, but our creatures loved it, too. Those open spaces with fresh plant life—including fruits, seeds, grasses, and more—were attractive to animals.

Reducing Wildfire Risk by Managing Natural “Fuel”

According to Connor Murnane, a district forester with the Texas A&M Forest Service, prescribed burning reduces fuel loading. He says, "We see fuel as a woody, shrubby, or herbaceous species that can easily burn."

So reducing or eliminating that "fuel" reduces the risk and severity of potential wildfires. If there's not enough brush or grass on the ground for a fire to feed on, it won't get as hot or as big, and it's less likely for the flames to reach the canopy of more established trees.

Creating Balance with Fire, Just Like the Ancestors Did

Many years ago, Native Americans respected the role that fire played in nature. In fact, Murnane says, "they would often intentionally light fires to create a better habitat for hunting or browsing of wildlife species."

Recycling Nutrients Back Into the Soil

In addition, fire can act as a "mineralizing agent." Prescribed burning helps recycle nutrients back into the soil. The fire destroys some, but a study shows that most become more usable to plants and organisms. This process could take years and perhaps decades without the fire.

Prescribed Fire Helps Control Invasive Species

One thing I found particularly fascinating is the idea that, according to Murnane, East Texas is a "fire-dependent ecosystem." He says the "wall of understory brush--namely yaupon, sweetgum, Chinese tallow and other invasive species--is unnatural."

Learn More About Prescribed Burns in East Texas

You can dig deeper and learn to consider your own prescribed burns here, or watch the video above.

