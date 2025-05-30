(KNUE-FM) The question is, is it illegal to capture or collect rainwater and save it in Texas?

After all, we sure do get quite a bit of it.

Get our free mobile app

Does Texas get enough rainfall to make harvesting worth it?

If you live in East Texas, Dallas, Texas, or anywhere around the eastern and southeastern part of the state, you know we get our more than fair share of rainfall. And this summer has been one more stunning example of how true that is.

Rain is a natural occurrence, so it would seem strange to some that capturing and saving rainwater would be illegal.

Is it illegal to collect rainwater in other states?

READ MORE: Damaging Hailstorm Sweeps Through Austin, Texas

That being said, in some states, while capturing and saving rainwater to care for animals or to water plants or crops is not illegal, it is restricted when using that saved rainwater for human consumption.

Some states don't allow it due to concerns about harmful bacteria or what can happen while that water is stored, including issues related to the container in which it is stored.

So, is it illegal to collect rainwater in Texas?

Here in Texas, not only is the practice of collecting water not illegal, but you might even say the practice is encouraged. In fact, according to the Texas Water Development Board, it could be incentivized. After all, the practice decreases the demand for public water.

collecting rainwater Canva loading...

Are there tax benefits or exemptions for rainwater harvesting?

If you've been considering capturing and saving rainwater for your future use, you may have the opportunity to claim an exemption. Furthermore, the Texas Tax Code will exempt the supplies, labor, and equipment from collecting rainwater from any state-applied sales tax.

Who should you check with before starting a rainwater system?

That being said, if you're seriously considering it, contact your county government to double-check with water providers in your area to see what other advice or expertise they might have to share.

Five Places You Are Banned From In Texas While you are traveling across Texas there are so many fascinating places to see, but there are a few places that even attempting to visit could get you into trouble.