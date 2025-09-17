(KNUE-FM) There is so much to love about living in Texas, specifically East Texas. I love calling East Texas home, although there are some things that I will never know about and one of those is the dating scene.

It seems like now most people meet online, and there is nothing wrong with that. We’ve all known couples that have met online and they have developed into marriage and hopefully it’s happily ever after.

How East Texans Really Feel About Dating

But we all have also heard of people lying online and being catfished as some people will use photos that aren’t them. Which makes it really awkward when people are set up to meet and it’s not the person they thought they were talking to.

The reason I am even talking about the dating scene in East Texas as a married man is because I truly feel bad for anyone trying to find their partner in life right now.

Facebook Group Sparks 300+ Comments

Recently, there was a man who asked how the dating scene was in East Texas on the “All Things East Texas” Facebook group and there were over 340 comments and less than a handful were positive, it seems like everyone agrees that East Texas is not the place to find a partner.

Why Locals Say Dating Is So Difficult

Don’t get me wrong—I loved reading the hilarious comments about the dating scene here because those had me laughing out loud. But there were lots of people talking about how drugs, and everyone sleeping around made it difficult to find someone.

Is the East Texas dating scene really that bad? If so, where do you go to meet people? I’d love to share that information with others, you can always send me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Just remember you will probably meet the person of your dreams when you least expect it. And when you find them, treat them like royalty and don’t let them go.

