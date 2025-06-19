(KNUE-FM) Like most people in East Texas, I feel very fortunate to live here. There is lots to do and see, sure, we can always want more, but we should appreciate all that is around us.

Video Highlighting a Wonderful East Texas Day Trip Itinerary

There are lots of videos or articles online discussing things to do in East Texas, but I really liked one that I found on TikTok. It was so good I wanted to share it with you in case you have friends or family that might be visiting soon.

READ MORE: Most Popular Road Trip Snacks in Texas

READ MORE: 10 Best Places for Dessert in Tyler, Texas

Short Video But Hits Some Great Spots

The video was published by texaslovelist, and while the comments do mention that there would be lots of driving included if you followed this itinerary exactly, I think it’s more about picking some of your favorites from the video to create your own agenda.

What I think it so fun about the video is there is something for everyone, especially if it’s your first time in East Texas. It includes some of the best restaurants, fun places to spend time, and places to go shopping.

@texaslovelist ✨🏕️ EAST TEXAS TRIP ITINERARY 🌳 // SAVE THIS POST FOR A PTO-FRIENDLY ROAD TRIP 🚘✨ #TexasLoveList // Here’s how to spend a day trip to East Texas! ✨ WHERE TO STAY // Glamp near Tyler, Texas at Piney Point A Frame or @Tranquil Cabins ♬ Coastline - Hollow Coves

What Would Your Perfect ETX Day Trip Look Like?

If I were to put together a list of the best things to do in East Texas, many of the things mentioned in this short video would be on my list.

What about you? If you were to create a perfect East Texas day trip itinerary, what would it include? You know I want every detail, I would love some staycation ideas. Send them my way, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

Road Trip Love: Take a Look at TEN of the Prettiest Little Towns in Texas Ever find yourself staring out the window and wishing you could hop in the car and just drive away? Here are some ideas of where you might wanna go in Texas. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley