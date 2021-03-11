East Texas Food Bank Continues Produce Distribution

Pandemic or not, there should not be people in East Texas wondering where their next meal is going to come from or when it will be, especially children. Unfortunately, that's a situation that many East Texans find themselves in each day.

For those that find themselves in this situation, there is help, thanks to the East Texas Food Bank. The East Texas Food Bank continues to hand out food and produce to those in need during the pandemic and these stressful times.

The food bank will be hosting a produce distribution day this Friday (March 12th) in Longview. Similar to previous distribution events, this produce distribution event is open to everyone in the public and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements needed. The event is happening at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. while supplies last. This will be a drive thru distribution event, no walk ups will be accepted. Attendees are asked to enter the parking lot using the Cotton St. entrance at 300 W. Cotton.

A great thing about this event is that multiple families can carpool and if you wanted to pick up produce for another household, all you need to do is provide a note from that residence.

The next distribution day will be on Friday, March 19th at Lindsey Park in Tyler from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the East Texas Food Bank will return to the Gregg County Fairgrounds in Longview on Friday, March 19th form 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In between the food distribution days, the East Texas Food Bank wants to connect those that need assistance with one of their, more than 200, partner agencies that includes food pantries and soup kitchens so that no one in East Texas goes hungry.

