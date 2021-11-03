This time of year, our thoughts toward (hopefully) toward the many, many things we have for which to be grateful--from our health, family, friends, even the very food we eat.

We also begin making preparations to spend time enjoying the Thanksgiving meal with loved ones.

Heartbreakingly, many East Texans struggle with making ends meet and putting food on the table all year long. So, during a season when many of us sit down to enjoy the bounty of our blessings, it's important to remember that many of our fellow East Texans struggle and need our help.

One of my favorite organizations is the East Texas Food Bank. They are committed, all throughout the year, to doing all they can to stock their pantries in order to help feed those who need help enjoying the basic sustenance that we may take for granted.

You're invited to do your part to help the East Texas Food Bank, while celebrating with friends at the much loved annual 'Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Feast' at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, Friday, November 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event is free and the public is invited. Enjoy snacks and treats while watching one of the most beloved Thanksgiving movies ever.

The only request? Please bring a jar or two of peanut butter to donate to the East Texas Food Bank pantry. If you're interested in sponsoring the event, even better. Contact and connect with the East Texas Food Bank for more details via their website here.

