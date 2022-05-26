Thanks to a partnership between Brownsboro, TX ISD, the East Texas Food Bank, and the Texas Department of Agriculture, a summer program will offer meals for free to students--including both breakfast and lunch.

When the school year is over and summer break begins, unfortunately, that can leave some students without nutritious meals. Thanks to this partnership, Brownsboro ISD students will be able to access breakfast and lunch. The summer program begins on May 31 and will run through June 29.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 am until 8:30 am. Lunch will be offered between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Brownsboro Junior High School.

Dr. Kati Hampton, superintendent of BISD told CBS 19:

"It's open to any student who is 18 years or younger, as well as any student with disabilities that's up to the age of 21."

On a broader scale, the East Texas Food Bank will also be offering its summer food program at various sites across the area.

On their Facebook page, the ETFB's CEO said:

"This year we're looking at getting back up to 25, almost 30 sites, and serving almost 50,000 meals. We've got a lot of great partnerships with schools, parks and a variety of locations where the children need the help the most."

If you're looking for a way to help them, they also said they're facing some food distribution struggles. Any financial help given by the community will them overcome these obstacles so they may even more effectively feed the hungry of East Texas.

If you'd like to contact them and find out the best ways to help them in their efforts, contact them via their Facebook page here. If you'd like to learn more about their summer food program, you can get more info from their website here.

Kids' Eat Free? Yes! Here's 30 GREAT Options Around Tyler and Longview Let me know if there are any we've left off the list! We'd like to make this as useful of a guide as possible for parents all over East Texas! Also, give a quick call before you go. Restaurants may change their policies so it's best to double-check.

[PHOTOS]: Unique Gilmer, TX Ranch on 40 Acres is Waiting for You Right Now This 40-acre property near Gilmer, Texas offers two ponds, cattle pens, a 6,000 sq ft shop with living quarters, a 5,000 sq foot main house with tons of storage and so much more.