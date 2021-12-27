The 2021 Winter in East Texas has been more like a Spring preview so far. It's been warm, humid and almost perfect for a day at the lake. It's not crazy to suggest getting out and enjoying a stroll in the park or a game of hoops in the driveway. Coming next month, you can get outside and fling some frisbees all to benefit the East Texas Food Bank.

The cool thing about winter in East Texas is that most days are comfortable enough to get outside and enjoy some activities. Looking at the 10 Day forecast from KLTV, we're going to see highs in the 70's until late January 1, 2022 when it looks like a cold front moves through bringing us some cooler weather followed by a warm up.

Help out the East Texas Food Bank while having some fun with the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department. Players of all skill levels are invited to sign up for the 17th Annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament Saturday, January 15 at Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364 West, in Tyler. Event is rain or shine.

Proceeds from the Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament benefit the East Texas Food Bank and Tyler Parks and Recreation Department. The last sixteen years of the tournament has contributed to 145,686 meals for the East Texas Food Bank. Bring your canned food items, too, as a goal of 400 pounds of non-perishable items has been set to be collected this year.

The Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament is also looking for sponsors. To become a sponsor or just to get some general information call 903-531-1214. To sign your team up to play, go to eventbrite.com.

