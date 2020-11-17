Have you heard of the term "food insecurity"? Food insecurity is defined as the disruption of food intake or eating patterns because of lack of money and other resources. It is a serious problem for MILLIONS of Americans especially with the added stress of the pandemic. While your neighbors may look "ok", this problem is affecting more Americans than ever before who are choosing to suffer in silence and thankfully, the East Texas Food Bank is here to help.

According to KLTV, the East Texas Food Bank says that 1 in 5 adults in East Texas are dealing with food insecurity and they have seen a rise families seeking help. On Nov. 23 and Nov. 24th the food bank will have a drive thru produce distribution point in Tyler, Lufkin and Longview to help families in need.

The first one will be held in Tyler on Nov. 23rd at the Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. The next one will be held Nov. 24th at the George Henderson Expo Center from 10:00 a.m. to Noon in Lufkin and finally they will be in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from Noon until 3:00 p.m.

No registration is required and there are no geographical restrictions. For more details visit their website at easttexasfoodbank.org.