(Lufkin, Texas) - Police investigators have a unique way of piecing together clues to solve whatever mystery is in front of them. Those clues aren't easy to come by, either. As they put those clues together, the story of the crime starts to come into focus.

There will be some twists and turns along the way that may take investigators off the path a little bit. But eventually, the clues will get them back on the correct path and closer to figuring out what happened. There are some cases, however, that can't be solved despite all the work that's been put in finding the truth.

Texas Rangers Continuing to Investigate Cold Cases in East Texas

Currently, Texas Rangers are investigating a total of 147 cold cases in Texas (KETK). Of that 147, 14 of those cases are in East Texas. Some of these cases are as recent as 2013 but a couple of these cases date all the way back to the early to mid 1980s.

Those older cases become harder to figure out because evidence becomes scarce or is lost. Getting eye witness accounts becomes harder for those older cases because the mind can only remember so much. That doesn't mean those accounts are invalid, they are just not as clear as before.

How to Help Texas Rangers with These Cold Cases

Take a look at the 14 cold cases below along with the picture of the victim. If you have any information that may be able to help Texas Rangers investigation, you can contact the Texas Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or at p3tips.com. Calling your local authorities is also possible if you have any information.

Texas Rangers Investigating 14 Unsolved East Texas Murders Right Now Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate the murders of 14 East Texans dating as far as back 1981.

