Every game is big in high school football, but this week will feature an especially big game that could impact the playoff situation in a few weeks. West Rusk travels to Harmony for a district matchup in a battle of two ranked teams.

West Rusk is undefeated at 7-0, and they're ranked #5 in the state. Harmony's only loss came last week against Troup, and they're one game behind West Rusk in district play. Since great teams rarely lose two in a row Harmony will be looking to avoid that and prove they're a contender. And since, well, good teams rarely lose at all, West Rusk will look to keep its undefeated streak intact and march toward the playoffs.

East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 21

1A

Union Hill at Campbell

Friday, Oct. 22

6A

North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy (Rose Stadium)

5A

Greenville at Sulphur Springs

Hallsville at Nacogdoches

Jacksonville at Texas High

Lufkin at Cleveland

Marshall at Mount Pleasant

Pine Tree at Whitehouse

Tyler at Highland Park

4A

Bullard at Van

Canton at Brownsboro

Carthage at Rusk

Farmersville at Wills Point

Gilmer at Liberty-Eylau

Kilgore at Henderson

Livingston at Vidor

Mabank at Chapel Hill

Madisonville at Center

North Lamar at Pittsburg

Palestine at Athens

Shepherd at Jasper

Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove

3A

Arp at Winona

Corrigan at New Waverly

Crockett at Diboll

Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt

East Chamber at Kirbyville

Edgewood at Rice

Elkhart at Trinity

Emory Rains at Commerce

Gladewater at White Oak

Grand Saline at Troup

Groesbeck at Malakoff

Hardin at Woodville

Hemphill at Warren

Howe at Mineola

Hughes Springs at Queen City

Kemp at Eustace

Mount Vernon at Winnsboro

Ore City at Elysian Fields

Palestine Westwood at Coldspring

Tatum at Jefferson

Waskom at Harleton

West Rusk at Harmony

2A

Alba Golden at Rivercrest

Big Sandy at Linden-Kildare

Carlisle at Hawkins

Celeste at Como-Pickton

Centerville at Grapeland

Colmesneil at West Sabine

Dawson at Cayuga

Frankston at Union Grove

Jewett Leon at Groveton

Lovelady at Mount Enterprise

Normangee at Alto

San Augustine at Garrison

Shelbyville at Joaquin

Tenaha at Cushing

1A

Arlington Pantego Christian at All Saints

Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant

Brook Hill at McKinney Christian

Calvert at Chester

Dallas Christian at Tyler Grace

Kings Academy at Bryan Allen Academy

Leverett’s Chapel at Savoy

Oakwood at Apple Springs

There are only two weeks left in the regular season, with a lot on the line for several teams. You'll want to mark November 5th on your calendar for the district matchup between Tyler High and Longview. That one will be in Tyler, and right now both teams have just two losses.

Good luck everybody!