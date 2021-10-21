East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 9
Every game is big in high school football, but this week will feature an especially big game that could impact the playoff situation in a few weeks. West Rusk travels to Harmony for a district matchup in a battle of two ranked teams.
West Rusk is undefeated at 7-0, and they're ranked #5 in the state. Harmony's only loss came last week against Troup, and they're one game behind West Rusk in district play. Since great teams rarely lose two in a row Harmony will be looking to avoid that and prove they're a contender. And since, well, good teams rarely lose at all, West Rusk will look to keep its undefeated streak intact and march toward the playoffs.
Thursday, Oct. 21
1A
Union Hill at Campbell
Friday, Oct. 22
6A
North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy (Rose Stadium)
5A
Greenville at Sulphur Springs
Hallsville at Nacogdoches
Jacksonville at Texas High
Lufkin at Cleveland
Marshall at Mount Pleasant
Pine Tree at Whitehouse
Tyler at Highland Park
4A
Bullard at Van
Canton at Brownsboro
Carthage at Rusk
Farmersville at Wills Point
Gilmer at Liberty-Eylau
Kilgore at Henderson
Livingston at Vidor
Mabank at Chapel Hill
Madisonville at Center
North Lamar at Pittsburg
Palestine at Athens
Shepherd at Jasper
Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove
3A
Arp at Winona
Corrigan at New Waverly
Crockett at Diboll
Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt
East Chamber at Kirbyville
Edgewood at Rice
Elkhart at Trinity
Emory Rains at Commerce
Gladewater at White Oak
Grand Saline at Troup
Groesbeck at Malakoff
Hardin at Woodville
Hemphill at Warren
Howe at Mineola
Hughes Springs at Queen City
Kemp at Eustace
Mount Vernon at Winnsboro
Ore City at Elysian Fields
Palestine Westwood at Coldspring
Tatum at Jefferson
Waskom at Harleton
West Rusk at Harmony
2A
Alba Golden at Rivercrest
Big Sandy at Linden-Kildare
Carlisle at Hawkins
Celeste at Como-Pickton
Centerville at Grapeland
Colmesneil at West Sabine
Dawson at Cayuga
Frankston at Union Grove
Jewett Leon at Groveton
Lovelady at Mount Enterprise
Normangee at Alto
San Augustine at Garrison
Shelbyville at Joaquin
Tenaha at Cushing
1A
Arlington Pantego Christian at All Saints
Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant
Brook Hill at McKinney Christian
Calvert at Chester
Dallas Christian at Tyler Grace
Kings Academy at Bryan Allen Academy
Leverett’s Chapel at Savoy
Oakwood at Apple Springs
There are only two weeks left in the regular season, with a lot on the line for several teams. You'll want to mark November 5th on your calendar for the district matchup between Tyler High and Longview. That one will be in Tyler, and right now both teams have just two losses.
Good luck everybody!
