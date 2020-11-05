East Texas Parade Of Homes Begins Friday

As a new resident of East Texas, I've enjoyed rolling around the area and looking at some of the beautiful real estate that's out here. Even though a lot of it is out of my "price range" its still nice to look at nice things and aspire to work hard to get them.

If you're ready to find your new home, then you should make plans to attend the 2020 Fall Parade Of Homes presented by the East Texas Builders Association. The showcase of homes will run through 2 consecutive weekends beginning Friday Nov. 6 through 8th and Nov. 13th through 15th.

Not familiar with the Parade of Homes? Well, you get a chance first hand to tour some of the newest and most beautiful homes that East Texas has to offer. Tickets are on sale for $10.30 per person and kids under 2 are allowed to tour with you for free.

You can purchase tickets HERE.

But remember that we're still in the middle of a pandemic and they are asking that you tour responsibly by practicing social distancing, avoid touching surfaces in homes and wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be provided at each home.