(KNUE-FM) I say it all the time because I truly believe that pets make life better. After a long stressful day at work in East Texas, there is no one that is more excited to see you walk through the door than your pets. I'm lucky to have been adopted by two dogs (my princess) Gypsy & Cooper! After having dogs for the past 20 years, I couldn't imagine not having dogs when I come home or having their dog fur all over my clothes.

But there are currently some dogs and cats at Nicholas Pet Haven in Tyler that are waiting for their forever homes.

A majority of these dogs and cats have gone through a tough time and just need a loving family to spend time with them. Each animal is a little different, some have been dropped off by their owner due to moving, others have lost their owner due to death. But all these animals want to do is love their new owner and family member just as soon as those adoption papers are signed.

Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet

While it's so easy to fall in love with a little puppy or a kitty, we all know animals take training and patience. I know with my job currently I don't have that time so I couldn't get a puppy or high energy animal. Just think about what makes sense for your situation before you go adopt a new family member.

Why Shelter Pets Deserve a Chance

There are thousands of animals just waiting for their next home, and they don't cost thousands of dollars. Don't pay for an overpriced breed. Instead, love on a shelter pet who is probably just down the street from where you live. Finding your pet will be one of the best days ever.

Obviously, the pets at the shelter change quickly so I apologize if a dog on this list has already been adopted.

See the Pets Available Now at Nicholas Pet Haven

Now look at all the animals currently available at Nicholas Pet Haven:

Animals Available for Adoption Now at Nicholas Pet Haven Nicholas Pet Haven is currently looking for families to adopt these animals. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins