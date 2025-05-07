(East Texas) Staying fit in Texas can be one of the most difficult things because there is so much delicious food that is available at all hours of the day.

It’s not a bad problem to have except when you’re trying to lose weight.

But you also need to remember that life is short and sometimes you just need to order the queso!

Seriously, there is so much delicious queso being served in East Texas let’s discuss where you should go to find some.

Obviously, everyone is going to want something a little different when it comes to queso, but there are lots of options to choose from.

Which is why when you start seeing the restaurants listed below for having amazing queso it’s then time to put the plan into action and try all the queso around East Texas, so you know which one you like the best.

Best Queso East Texas

Helpful Suggestions from Locals

It disappoints me to tell you that I have not been fortunate enough to try the queso at all the locations listed below, but I hope to at some point.

But I did get suggestions from locals on social media, and I will say that there was one restaurant that had the most votes when it comes to the best queso around.

Where to Find the BEST Queso

The top recommendation when it comes to making queso around East Texas was Torchy’s Tacos.

And I will say it has a little spice, but it tastes so good. Here is a look at all the recommended restaurants serving fantastic queso in East Texas.

